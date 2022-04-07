Posted: Apr 07, 2022 7:49 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2022 7:49 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Masters tees off today at Augusta National. There are a few statewide ties to the event.

Former Sooner Abraham Ancer tees off at 12:49 PM.

Meanwhile there are a trio of former OK-State Cowboys . Matthew Wolff: 9:09 AM. And Taylor Gooch: 9:20. And Viktor Hovland: 1:22 PM.

The three former Cowboys in the field ties Oklahoma State for second-most of any college.

We will have some updates throughout the day on the Masters on 99.1 FM – KPGM.