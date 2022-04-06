Posted: Apr 06, 2022 7:20 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2022 9:32 PM

Evan Fahrbach / Garrett Giles

A stabbing incident in Bartlesville leaves one dead and three others injured.

According to Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings, a 911 call about a man with a knife came in around 7:00 on Wednesday night in the 200 Block of NE Fenway Avenue near Wilson Elementary School. He says a second call came in stating that someone had been stabbed.

Capt. Hastings says two subjects were found in the driveway and two subjects were in the home upon arrival of officers. Hastings says three victims had been stabbed and the suspect, who was located in the driveway, had also received injuries. He says the suspect was treated and released from Ascension St. John Jane Phillips in Bartlesville before being taken to jail for questioning.

One of the victims died on the way to the hospital. The other two victims were transported by Bartlesville EMS to a hospital in Tulsa.

Capt. Hastings says the Bartlesville Police Department is still working to put the pieces of the puzzle together to figure out what actually happened. Hastings says the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist with the crime scene. He says they are trying to determine if there were any tribal citizens involved in order to understand who would have jurisdiction over this incident, which puts them in a holding pattern at this time.

The victim that died was determined to be a tribal citizen. Everything else is undetermined at this time.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles says the public is not in danger.

We will have more information when it becomes available.