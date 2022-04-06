Posted: Apr 06, 2022 2:50 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2022 2:50 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed matters related to the insurance plan for county employees at their meeting this week. For the second straight week, representatives from Premier Brokerage gave a presentation.

By law the county is obligated to provide healthcare to its employees at an affordable rate. The County has done this but there is an issue with reporting that data to the state that was uncovered while Premier was seeking out information.

The county is currently represented by Courtside Benefits Group and has been for multiple years. Gary Broom with Premier asked the board to reconsider.

Chairman Burke LaRue made a motion to hire Premier as the county’s insurance broker but it did not have the support of the other two commissioners. The board remains open to finding a better deal on a county insurance plan.