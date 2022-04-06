Posted: Apr 06, 2022 2:46 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2022 2:46 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts gave another positive report this week regarding the low number of COVID-19 cases impacting the county. Roberts said the numbers showed that the county only had three cases last week. He did stress that this didn't take into account at-home tests and District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt added that the State Department of Health isn't listing all cases.

COVID-19 cases have steadily been declining across Osage County for the last several months.