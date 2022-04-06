Posted: Apr 06, 2022 1:48 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2022 1:48 PM

Ty Loftis

As work continues on the Sooner Pool Expansion Project, Director of Engineering for the City of Bartlesville, Micah Siemers said the pool should be ready for use come Memorial Day Weekend barring any setbacks. He says the same can be said for Frontier Pool.

Siemers said contractors hope to have Sooner Pool, “filled, balanced and started,” by mid to late May. Siemers said the delay could be work needing be done to the main drain:

“One thing that could be a hold-up is the new pre-fabricated main drain, because it has to be installed before they can plaster.”

Siemers said broken skimmers are being replaced at Frontier Pool and that should be complete by the end of next week. At that point, contract crews will just have to wait for it to get warm enough to paint the pool.