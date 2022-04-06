News
State of Oklahoma
Oklahoma Revenue Collections Increasing
An expanding economy combined with rising wages and inflation caused Oklahoma revenue collections to increase by 23 percent in March from a year ago. The State collected 1.38 billion dollars and inflation now stands at 7.9 percent. State Treasurer Randy McDaniel had this to say regarding the recent news:
“The level of growth we have seen recently show the state economy is hitting on all cylinders, even when accounting for inflationary pressure.”
February's unemployment rate stood at 2.6 percent, which McDaniel also credits for driving that revenue increase.
