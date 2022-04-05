Posted: Apr 05, 2022 6:55 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2022 7:30 PM

Garrett Giles

Citizens in the town of Ramona vote "yes" on a proposition granting certain rights to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO).

With the approval of voters, PSO has the right, privilege and non-exclusive franchise for 25 years to build, equip, maintain, extend, own and operate a system for the manufacture, transmission, distribution, sale and control of electricity and communications circuits for itself and others. This will be done in, under, over, across, through and along any and all of the present and future streets, alleys, avenues, ways and other public places and grounds within the limits of the Town of Ramona.

It also grants PSO the right to operate an electric business pursuant to reasonable rules and regulation by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission; with PSO agreeing to charge legal rates for the electric service; and, if possible, to sell and deliver to the Town all electricity and services requested by it; providing for payment to the Town by PSO of a monthly fee on gross receipts from the delivery and sale of electricity; and providing for the repeal of conflicting ordinances; and declaring an emergency.

94.29-percent of voters gave the proposition their approval on Tuesday. There were 33 votes in favor of the measure, with only two votes coming in opposition. There were 31 votes on Election Day in support of the proposition. The other two votes of approval came via absentee mail. The two "No" votes were submitted on Election Day.