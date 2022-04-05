Posted: Apr 05, 2022 3:28 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2022 3:28 PM

Max Gross

Testimony was given from multiple witnesses during a preliminary hearing for Gregory Rogers on the charges of murder in the first degree with deliberate intent and possession of a firearm after former conviction. Probable cause was ultimately found on the charges.

Rogers is accused of shooting and killing Austin Standeford and Van Parson at the Kickstand Saloon in Bartlesville on December 13, 2021.

Witness testimony from Standeford’s girlfriend revealed that Rogers wanted to play pool while the female and Standeford had a game going. Rogers allegedly held on to the woman’s hand while they were discussing the game. Standeford then told Rogers to leave her alone. Testimony then revealed that Rogers announced to the whole, “I’m strapped”, meaning he had a gun in his possession.

The manager of the establishment testified that Parson was working security and tried to help Rogers to leave. Both Parson and Standeford were standing within feet of Rogers near the door. Multiple witnesses testified that a short time later multiple gun shots were fired. Former Bartlesville Police officer Zachary Moore testified that he found the body of Parson behind the bar and he had no pulse.

Defense attorney Chase McBride represented Rogers. His line of questioning focused on what was believed to be a struggle between Rogers and the two victims. Rogers told police in an interview that he was attacked and the gun went off when the two men were on top of him.

Due to Standeford being a member of the Shawnee Tribe, Washington County cannot prosecute Rogers for his alleged murder. Although with a pending Oklahoma Supreme Court case it could be charged at a later date. Rogers will return to for District Court Arraignment on June 1 at 1:30 p.m.