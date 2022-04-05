Posted: Apr 05, 2022 12:00 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2022 12:00 PM

Ty Loftis

Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve will be hosting the spring trader’s encampment this Friday and Saturday at the Mountain Man Camp. The camp is historically accurate, featuring what settlements looked like in the 1840s.

This will be open to the public and guests can park and walk through the camp. Park admission into Woolaroc will allow you to see the event. Many campers will have tents set up for crafts to view and purchase. For more information, visit the woolaroc website.