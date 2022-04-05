Posted: Apr 05, 2022 11:16 AMUpdated: Apr 05, 2022 11:16 AM

Ty Loftis

Barnsdall Public Schools will present a hands-on science fair family night next Tuesday at the elementary gym. The fifth and sixth grade class will lead younger students in completing activities from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be time for parents to learn about the dangers of vaping during this time.

The school has also announced that Thursday, May 5th will be the Spring Fine Arts Night. Art and music students will have the opportunity to showcase their work throughout the year that evening. That event is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m.