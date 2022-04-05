Posted: Apr 05, 2022 9:27 AMUpdated: Apr 05, 2022 9:27 AM

Tom Davis

April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday was Angela Henderson with CASA to inform listerners and viewers how they can help

Angela said that CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. CASA is a non-profit organization who speaks up to the child's best interest within the courtroom. These kids are in the system at no fault of their own and need committed volunteers to advocate on their behalf. That's where we step in.

The CASA movement is central to fulfilling society's most fundamental obligation by making sure a qualified, compassionate adult will fight for and protect a child's right to be safe, to be treated with dignity and respect and to learn and grow in the safe embrace of a loving family.