Posted: Apr 05, 2022 9:27 AMUpdated: Apr 05, 2022 9:27 AM

Garrett Giles

It's Shakespeare in the park!

Theater Bartlesville announces that it will present “Shakespeare at the Green” on Thursday, May 12 through May 14 starting at 8:00 p.m. each day at Unity Square, 300 SE Adams Boulevard.

William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” – directed by Shelby Brammer and produced by Alan Gentges – will be performed on the outdoor stage. This will be a “Pass the Hat Event,” as you are asked to consider a gift of $10 or more when attending the show.

You can consider making a donation on the Theatre Bartlesville website as well.