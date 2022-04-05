News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Apr 05, 2022 9:27 AMUpdated: Apr 05, 2022 9:27 AM
Theater Bartlesville to Perform at Unity Square in May
Garrett Giles
It's Shakespeare in the park!
Theater Bartlesville announces that it will present “Shakespeare at the Green” on Thursday, May 12 through May 14 starting at 8:00 p.m. each day at Unity Square, 300 SE Adams Boulevard.
William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” – directed by Shelby Brammer and produced by Alan Gentges – will be performed on the outdoor stage. This will be a “Pass the Hat Event,” as you are asked to consider a gift of $10 or more when attending the show.
You can consider making a donation on the Theatre Bartlesville website as well.
