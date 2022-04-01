Posted: Apr 05, 2022 9:10 AMUpdated: Apr 05, 2022 9:10 AM

Garrett Giles

The Lighthouse Outreach Center names Oklahoma Wesleyan University (OKWU) adjunct professor Beth Von Buchwald as its Volunteer of the Year.

Von Buchwald is a seasoned veteran at OKWU as she came to campus in 1993. She taught in what was then the associate nursing program, and she’s been teaching and helping with the School of Nursing ever since.

First Wesleyan Church in Bartlesville is where Von Buchwald has attended services for almost 20 years, and it’s where she got connected to serve at the Lighthouse, a homeless shelter in town.

Photo courtesy: OKWU