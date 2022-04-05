News
Bartlesville
CITY MATTERS with City Councilor Trevor Dorsey
City Councilor Trevor Dorsey recapped the Bartlesville city Council meeting from Monday night during his appearance on CTIY MATTERS on Tuesday on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1.
Dorsey said the highlight of meeting centered around the Bartlesville City Council entering into agreement with the Osage Nation Gaming Enterprise for several items pertaining to a new casino site just outside of Bartlesville.
Two items dealt with sewer service and maintenance through the city.
The third issue is that the casino site is not in city limits and is not subject to city taxes. To offset the use of these services, Dorsey said the the nation has agreed to pay 5% of its revenues on hotel rooms back to the city.
City manager Mike Bailey says this will operate like a lodging tax.
Osage Nation representatives said the site will have 102 rooms. The targeted opening date is New Year’s Day 2023.
Dorsey also added that due to the fact that the city must always meet state water standards and the costs that go along with providing you the water service you need, the price is likely to go up over time to meet the costs to maintain the quality.
