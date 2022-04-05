Posted: Apr 05, 2022 8:43 AMUpdated: Apr 05, 2022 10:28 AM

Tom Davis

City Councilor Trevor Dorsey recapped the Bartlesville city Council meeting from Monday night during his appearance on CTIY MATTERS on Tuesday on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1.

Dorsey said the highlight of meeting centered around the Bartlesville City Council entering into agreement with the Osage Nation Gaming Enterprise for several items pertaining to a new casino site just outside of Bartlesville.

Two items dealt with sewer service and maintenance through the city.

The third issue is that the casino site is not in city limits and is not subject to city taxes. To offset the use of these services, Dorsey said the the nation has agreed to pay 5% of its revenues on hotel rooms back to the city.

City manager Mike Bailey says this will operate like a lodging tax.

Osage Nation representatives said the site will have 102 rooms. The targeted opening date is New Year’s Day 2023.