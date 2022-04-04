Posted: Apr 04, 2022 7:07 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2022 7:07 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools (DPS) Board of Education approves the Washington County Multi-Jurisdictional, Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan during a meeting on Monday evening.

Superintendent Vince Vincent says he believes Washington County reviews and renews its County-wide hazard plan every five years, which covers several entities. Vincent says DPS has a piece of the pie. He says the District's part remains largely unchanged.

Vincent says the plan has been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). He says other entities involved in the plan have already approved them item or are getting set to approve the measure in their respective meetings as they were recommended to do so.

The Washington County Multi-Jurisdictional, Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan was approved unanimously by the Board.

Also in the meeting, the DPS Board of Education would renew a contract with Clearwater Enterprises for the delivery of natural gas services during the 2022-2023 school year. The only difference in the contract was the dates for renewal.

The Board would go on to approve revisions to DPS policy EGG - Prohibition of Race and Sex Discrimination in Curriculum and Complaint Process. Vincent says the Board previously passed this item based on State law earlier in the year. He says State Department of Education provided final rules regarding applicable actions of the policy.

The updates were small in nature. Vincent says one part more closely described what a course is in terms of the law and its usage for schools. He says another part required there be a designee to receive complaints in regards to this policy.

Vincent says he thought it would be appropriate for the Superintendent of Schools in Dewey as the person that would receive the complaints. He says the policy ensures that the person in charge is unbiased and free of any conflicts of interest. It later provides contact information involved in the matter as well.

The investigation process for this policy was changed, too. Vincent says it was originally set at 90 days but has since dropped to 45 days. He says there is also a 10 day window to respond to a complaint with a resolution.

An executive session would be held later in the meeting. Out of session, the DPS Board of Education would approve a resignation letter from high school/middle school teacher David Hindman. The hiring of all certified personnel who are eligible for continuing contracts for the 2022-2023 school year would be approved as well. Kelly Stowe would be hired as a high school special education teacher to close out the meeting.