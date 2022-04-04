Posted: Apr 04, 2022 2:22 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2022 2:22 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on a felony warrant for allegations of embezzlement. Amanda Reed was arraigned on one felony during a court appearance in Washington County on Monday.

According to an affidavit, the manager of Casey’s in Dewey alleged that Reed had stolen items from the store while she was employed there. These allegations were brought to the Dewey Police Department on December 28, 2021.

Reed allegedly stole 158 scratch-off tickets totaling just over $2,000 in value. Reed had submitted a written statement saying that she stole the tickets. Police made two separate attempts to talk with Reed about the case but both times she claimed to be sick and could not talk with the officers.

Bond for Reed was set at $2,500 by the warrant. The defendant is due back in court on April 22.