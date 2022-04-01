Posted: Apr 01, 2022 1:37 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2022 1:47 PM

Garrett Giles

Congressman Kevin Hern honors Marina Metevelis’ 100th birthday on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Pictured: Rep. Hern with Metevelis at a Tulsa Drillers game in July 2019.

Hern says Metevelis is a cherished member of the Tulsa community, having served as a ‘Rosie the Riveter’ during World War II and dedicating her life to caring for our veterans ever since.

Remarks from Rep. Hern are as follows:

“A very special friend and constituent of mine turned 100-years old last week. Her name is Marina Metevelis, but back home, she is better known as “Tulsa’s Rosie the Riveter”.

Marina first took the iconic red bandana and wrapped it around her head at 16 years old in 1941, when she reported to work on the B-17 “Flying Fortress” bombers in the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Marina joined the “Rosie the Riveter” sisterhood that day and stood shoulder-to-shoulder with an army of extraordinary women who became the most formidable munition and war supply manufacturers in modern history. They played an integral role in World War II, for which the entire world is grateful.

Marina still wears the red bandana to this day… she hasn’t slowed down for one second, working to forge a better community for Tulsa and continuing her lifelong mission to support our veterans by raising funds for numerous veteran organizations.

Happy birthday, Marina. Thank you for your service to our nation, and God bless you.”

You can watch the video of Rep. Hern’s address below: