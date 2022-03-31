Posted: Mar 31, 2022 7:07 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2022 7:16 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Elementary School students, teachers and staff welcome State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister to tour the site.

Superintendent Vince Vincent says they were very excited to have Hofmeister visit the school for the first time. Vincent says Hofmeister has been a true champion for public education. He says the District was elated to have her meet some of their kiddos on Thursday afternoon.

Pictured right: Dewey Elementary Assistant Principal Julia Quinn, Dewey Elementary Principal Jerri Moore, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister, and Dewey Superintendent Vince Vincent.

Vincent says Dewey Public Schools' teachers put a lot of time and effort into their instruction. He says they like to show that off anytime they have the opportunity, especially when they are doing what they can to increase the skillsets of their kids. He says they want to amplify what their students do in leadership roles and what that means to the District as a whole, too.

Dewey elementary students involved in Team Lead were introduced to Hofmeister. Team Lead shared their vision and responsibilities with the public figure.

Later in the tour, Hofmeister saw a reading program in action that DPS is utilizing at the second grade level. Mrs. Gail Crawford's 2nd grade class showed their impressive skills for those in attendance as the day came to a close.