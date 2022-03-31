Posted: Mar 31, 2022 5:37 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2022 6:30 PM

Garrett Giles

Three retired educators that left a lasting legacy on Bartlesville Public Schools are named among some of the District's greatest in the profession.

Ginny (Spencer) Drummond, Bill Beierschmitt and Jeannette Askins were inducted into the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation's (BPSF) Educator Hall of Fame on Thursday afternoon.

Below are the words they shared and their storied backgrounds as educators in Bartlesville and beyond.

--------------------

Ginny (Spencer) Drummond

Ginny Drummond, who was born and raised in Bartlesville and was a proud graduate of College High's Class of 1963, shared her time and talents with her students for 35 years as an educator. Drummond earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education with a social studies minor from Oklahoma State University. She started teaching shortly after graduating college, first in Oklahoma City, then for three years in California, before returning to Oklahoma to teach sixth grade in Ramona for three years.

Dan Brock, Bartlesville's elementary school coordinator at the time, made several attempts to bring Drummond back to Bartlesville. Drummond was a single mom to two young girls, and like the idea of returning to her hometown where her parents still lived. She began her career in Bartlesville Public Schools teaching third grade at Oak Park Elementary and moving into sixth grade at Oak Park before the district restructured and transitioned sixth through eighth grade students to Central Middle School.

Drummond moved to Central at the request of Earl Sears. She spent the next seven years teaching English to sixth graders before returning to school to get her masters in counseling psychology from Northeastern State University.

From teaching in the classroom at Central, Drummond (pictured right) moved to the Mid-High to serve as counselor for nine years before retiring after a 25-year career with Bartlesville Public Schools. One project Drummond was particularly proud of from her successful career is the program she started with Lena Smith one summer while teaching at Oak Park. Drummond and Smith saw a need for students to receive remediation during the summer, so they formed C.O.R.E. (Curriculum Opportunities for Remediation and Enrichment).

In her retirement, Drummond has stayed active in the community. Drummond served as the director of Green Country Village for two years and then transitioned into volunteer work. She has volunteered with Helping Hands and Meals on Wheels for approximately 10 years. She is an active member of the P.E.O. philanthropic organization for women, having served in various roles over the 52 years she has been a member of its Bartlesville and Tulsa chapters, including serving as secretary and treasurer.

Drummond serves as an elder and deacon in her church, First Presbyterian Church in Tulsa and on the widow's board. She is also a proud member of Kappa Alpha Theta Alumni Association.

Despite her many commitments, Drummond prioritizes supporting her three daughters and six grandchildren in all their activities.

During her remarks, Drummond said she worked alongside the most wonderful teachers, co-workers and staff. Drummond said they become great friends. She said they are still great friends to this day.

As a BPSF Hall of Fame inductee, Drummond was able to designate a $1,000 grant to the Bartlesville High School Counseling Department.

--------------------

Bill Beierschmitt

Raised in Alva, Bill Beierschmitt was the oldest of five children. Beierschmitt would spend a grand total of 49 years in educations: 32 years in common education, six years in carer education, and 11 years in higher education. He attended Oklahoma State University (OSU) on a basketball scholarship.

Beierschmitt's college carer started in accounting, but he soon realized he wanted to put his developing skills to use in education. He would transfer his business credits to the College of Education to obtain his Bachelors of Science in Business Education, eventually receiving his Master of Science in Business Education and Public School Administration from OSU.

In 1967, Beierschmitt was drafted to serve in Vietnam, but he served in the National Guard for 21 years instead, which allowed him to pursue his career as an educator. Beierschmitt's first experience in a classroom was teaching typing in Ripley, while also serving as a drama instructor, yearbook advisor, and basketball coach. From Ripley, Bill and his wife, Vicki, moved to Dewey, where Vicki taught physical education and science while Bill taught bookkeeping and general business classes. He also coached basketball and baseball for the Bulldoggers.

Beierschmitt would later join Bartlesville Public Schools to begin a 29-year career with the District. He spent six years at Sooner High School teaching business courses and coaching basketball, baseball, and tennis before transitioning into administration as the Assistant Principal of Madison Junior High. From there, Beierschmitt returned to Sooner for five years to serve as the assistant principal and later as principal.

Pictured left: BPSF 2022 Educator Hall of Fame inductee Bill Beierschmitt congratulated by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister, who made a guest appearance as part of her education tour in Washington County on Thursday.

When Sooner and College Highs merged to form Bartlesville High School, Beierschmitt became the principal of Bartlesville Mid-High before being appointed Assistant Superintendent for Instruction in 1984. Beierschmitt served in that role and in a related capacity as Associate Superintendent of Schools for seven years before being appointed Acting Superintendent of Schools and, with a brief interlude as the Madison Middle School Principal, ultimately being appointed Superintendent of Schools in 1996. He led the District in that role for three years before transitioning to a position as the Regional Administrator and Policy Analyst for Oklahoma CareerTech and continuing on as Chief Financial Officer for Oklahoma CareerTech, finding a new use for his OSU accounting skills.

Beierschmitt completed his prestigious career in education with Rogers State University, serving as the Provost and Chief Operating Officer for the Bartlesville campus for eleven years.

Since retiring in 2016, Beierschmitt has focused his time and energy on his family, continuing to serve his community, and developing his hobbies. Beierschmitt passionately follows the activities of his twelve grandchildren, who are spread out all over Oklahoma and into Kansas. He serves on several local boards, including the Bartlesville Community Foundation, the Bartlesville Lincoln Elementary School Scholarship, Daybreak Rotary, and Lowe Family Young Scholars.

During his remarks, Beierschmitt said it was an honor to speak before an esteemed group of individuals. Beierschmitt said he couldn't think of another place to be than in a room full of teachers – people who impact people on a day-to-day basis. He said it was a privilege to be there.

Beierschmitt would dedicate a $1,000 grant in his name to the Bartlesville High School Choir.

--------------------

Jeannette Askins

40 years. That is how long Jeannette Askins has invested her whole heart into her students. Askins’ own education started in a three-room schoolhouse called Norwood, near Hulbert, Oklahoma. She was the daughter of educators and a good student herself, but she did not plan to be a teacher.

Askins’ first job out of college was serving as a math tutor in Ardmore. After a year in her tutoring position, Ardmore administrators asked her to teach first grade. As soon as she had her first grade class, she knew that was where she was supposed to be.

After three years in Ardmore, Jeannette moved to Bartlesville where she was hired by Dan Brock to teach first grade at Hoover Elementary. Little did she know she would teach at Hoover for the next 38 years. She spent most of those years as a first grade teacher, only moving to second grade when she looped with one of her first grade classes.

Part of her ability to connect with her students in the classroom was due to her investment in them outside of it. She would attend soccer matches, gymnastic meets, piano recitals, BMX riding events, baptisms, and even supported a few students in their bull riding and mutton riding competitions.

Although Askins officially retired in May 2015, she has found herself back in front of students as one of the most-requested substitutes, primarily serving as a long-term substitute. When she is not working as a substitute, Askins continues to tutor students and serve as a mentor. She also loves to spend time with her husband, Bill, and two grown sons, Trevor and Brett.

Reflecting on what a colleague once told her, Askin said there is always a good in every child. Askin said there is always something good in students regardless of how rough they act. She said you just have to find it.

Askins split a $1,000 grant in her name between first grade classes at Hoover and Wilson elementary schools.

--------------------

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister gave guest remarks at the BPSF Educator Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday following a long day of school tours throughout Washington County.

A 2022 Grant Impact Video was also shared during the event to show how your donor dollars truly impact the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation and the teachers and students they serve.

To learn more about BPSF and how to give, click here.