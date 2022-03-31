Posted: Mar 31, 2022 3:21 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2022 3:21 PM

Ty Loftis

President Joe Biden's selection to be the latest Supreme Court nominee met with Oklahoma Senator's James Lankford and Jim Inhofe on Thursday afternoon. After Thursday's meeting, both men had good things to say about the nominee in Ketanji Brown Jackson, but they also said they will vote no when her appointment comes up for a vote.

Lankford had the following to say regarding the one-on-one meeting:

“ While I enjoyed meeting Ketanji Brown Jackson and thinking she is a fine decent person, I have sincere reservations with her nomination to serve a lifetime appointment on the highest court in the land.”

Meanwhile, Inhofe said:

“ It was like talking to a member of the family, but I had to keep reminding myself, you know, it's a serious thing, this is a lifetime judge and she is very, very liberal.”