News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Mar 31, 2022 2:40 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2022 2:40 PM
Fire Hydrant Testing Continues in Bartlesville
Ty Loftis
Hydrant testing is continuing across the City of Bartlesville, as water distribution crews will begin testing and flushing fire hydrants in zones one, two, six and eight on Friday.
Crews will be doing this from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. during each week day until all four zones are complete. You should be advised that a discoloration of water could occur as the flushing is taking place so use caution when doing laundry.
