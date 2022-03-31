News
Posted: Mar 31, 2022 11:59 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2022 12:03 PM
State Supt. of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister Visits Kane Elementary School
Tom Davis
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister was in Bartlesville on Thursday to visit Kane Elementary School.
Joined by Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley and Kane Elementary School Principal Tammy Krause, Hofmeister toured the school with stops to see two of the virtual classrooms and a Project Lead the way class.
Hofmeister was greeted along the way by 5th graders in the leadership program who gave Hofmeister a good insight on what it is like not only to be a student at Kane, but also the good feeling these youngster get when the help the younger students.
