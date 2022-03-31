Posted: Mar 31, 2022 11:59 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2022 12:03 PM

Tom Davis

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister was in Bartlesville on Thursday to visit Kane Elementary School.

Joined by Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley and Kane Elementary School Principal Tammy Krause, Hofmeister toured the school with stops to see two of the virtual classrooms and a Project Lead the way class.