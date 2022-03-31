Posted: Mar 31, 2022 9:35 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2022 9:40 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Thursday was the Greater Bartlesville Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Sherri Wilt.

Sherri brought us up to speed on a flurry of Chamber events set for April. First, it is Business After Hours on April 7, 2022 at the KLIFE Building (by the High School) from 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm. It is sponsored by Chick-fil -A and Harden Case Management.

Next up is the Day at the Capitol on April 13, from 7:00 am - 5:30 pm as a busload of Chamber members and other visit the state capitol in Oklahoma City where the will have an audience with Governor Kevin Stitt and many others. The even is sponsor by AEP/PSO Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

Also on April 13, is the Women in Business event with speaker Dana Frisbie at Hillcrest Country Club at 11am

Wilt reminds everyone theat there is still time to sign up as a team, individual or a as a sponsor for Chamber Classic Golf Tournament – Depot Preservation event on April 28, at Hillcrest Country Club from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm. Proceeds will help pay for needed repairs and maintnence of the Chamber Depot.

Some of the sponsors for the Chamber Classic Golf Tournament include: Perspective Advisors, Phillips 66, ABB, ConocoPhillips,Truity Credit Union, American Heritage Bank and LaJuana Duncan – Farm Bureau.