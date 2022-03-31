Posted: Mar 31, 2022 9:09 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2022 9:43 AM

Garrett Giles

Theatre Bartlesville is asking you to support one of their own who is battling cancer.

Barry Marshall, a volunteer crew member and the husband of Angela, Theater Bartlesville's president, was diagnosed with metastatic cancer of the throat in January 2022. A surgeon recently took out a tumor on the base of his tongue in his throat, as well as roughly 40 lymph nodes in his neck. Once he has recovered from the surgery, the treatment plan is a combination of radiation or chemo to cover any areas the cancer has spread.

Marshall has been an integral part of Theatre Bartlesville, from cleaning to errand running, working the concession stand, building sets, and keeping everything in working order. A Fried Fish Fundraiser for Marshall will take place at Platinum Cigar Company, located at 314 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville, on Saturday, April 2, from 5:00 p.m. until they are sold out. Smoke & Gumbo's fried fish, hash brown casserole, baked beans, salad and hushpuppies will be served.

If you are unable to attend, you can give through the GoFundMe link here.