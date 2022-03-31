Posted: Mar 31, 2022 7:35 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2022 9:55 AM

Garrett Giles

Pre-Engineering instructors at Tri County Tech present an Engineering Award to a couple of bright students from the Bartlesville District Science Fair.

The award was won by a team at Central Middle School for their project titled, "Using Science to Keep a Basketball Hoop Up." David and Kevin Contreras received the honor on Wednesday. Their teacher and sponsor of the project is Ms. Aspen Pirtle. The students were later treated to a tour of Tri County Tech's Pre-Engineering program.

Applications for this program at 6101 Nowata Road in Bartlesville are open to sophomores, juniors and seniors. Classes start in August.

For more on Tri County Tech's Pre-Engineering program and to apply, click here.

For more on Bartlesville Public Schools State & District Science Fair winners, click here.