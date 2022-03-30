Posted: Mar 30, 2022 2:58 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2022 3:16 PM

Garrett Giles

The Hominy Fire Department (HFD) receives equipment from Project Tribute Foundation, a non-profit based in Bartlesville with a mission to provide lifesaving gear to first responders.

Chief Coby Surritte says they received 25 "Bleed Kits" from the Foundation on Tuesday evening. He thanks the Foundation, Executive Director Jon Beckloff, and the public for making this possible.

The kits cost just under $40 apiece. Chief Surritte says the kits aren't extremely expensive, but the costs add up when you need more than 20 of them. He says donations like this are appreciated by departments that are on a tight budget such as themselves.

Every Hominy firefighter and police officer was given a kit. Leftover kits are being donated by Hominy Fire to the Hominy Rural Ranchers Fire Department, a group that fights grass fires with HFD and the Osage Nation.

Chief Surritte says their money is tied up in payroll and resources that they absolutely have to have. Surritte says they look at these kits as luxury items that they do not get to pay for themselves very often. He says it means the world to them as first responder to have someone like Beckloff and the Project Tribute Foundation that has their backs.

Each kit comes equipped with a tourniquet, trauma dressing, wound pack gauze, gloves, shears, and a survival blanket. Chief Surritte says they can carry this in the line-of-duty. He says they will be better equipped to treat injuries in the field thanks to your donations to Project Tribute Foundation.

100-percent of contributions made to the Foundation go back to first responders in Oklahoma and other agencies in the nation that may need assistance. Chief Surritte says Project Tribute Foundation and Beckloff are of tremendous help. He says they are a group to trust when you consider making an impact with your giving.

If your local first responders need help, Chief Surritte would encourage you to have conversations with them and get them in touch with Project Tribute Foundation. Chief Surritte says you can do anything from purchasing the equipment for the Foundation yourself to simply giving them money. He says you can even buy merchandise (i.e. shirts) off the Foundation's website and all the money will go back to first responders.

To learn more about Project Tribute Foundation or to make a donation today, click here.

Photo courtesy: Project Tribute Foundation