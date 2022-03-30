Posted: Mar 30, 2022 12:46 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2022 12:46 PM

Ty Loftis

The FDA has announced that a fourth COVID-19 vaccine is available, and recommended, for people over the age of 50 and those with compromised immune systems. This comes as cases continue to plummet across Oklahoma.

Residents in Osage County have done their part to keep everyone in the community safe. A spokesperson from the health department recently said the new variant should not be a major issue because the disease has been spread to so many people. With that being said, she said it is important to do all you can to keep your neighbors safe.

This applies to those who have received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines only.