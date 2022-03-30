Posted: Mar 30, 2022 10:22 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2022 10:22 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska JOM Graduation Honor Dance is set to take place on Sunday, April 24th at Wakon Iron Hall in Pawhuska. All Indian education organizations, JOM students and families are welcome.

The gourd dance will kick things off at 1:30 p.m. Following that will be elementary aged contests. There will then be dinner and a grand entry for those in grades four through twelve will follow.

Contest winners will be paid in the form of a gift card and for more information, you can call 918-914-9227.