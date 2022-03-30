Posted: Mar 30, 2022 9:59 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2022 10:28 AM

Garrett Giles

The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests a man for his alleged battering of a female co-worker.

According to the CPD, a call came from Spear's Manufacturing in Caney regarding a female employee being battered by a colleague. Officers were advised that the suspect had left the property upon their arrival.

The CPD was later called back to the scene because the suspect, Dakota Owens, 26, of Independence, was parked on the premises. Owens requested medical assistance due to an injury he had sustained. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Owens was transported for medical treatment and subsequently to Montgomery County Jail where he was booked for Aggravated Battery.

CPD Chief Kevin Kitterman adds that all individuals are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Chief Kitterman says this is an ongoing investigation.