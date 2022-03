Posted: Mar 30, 2022 9:46 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2022 9:51 AM

Garrett Giles

CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville’s Wanted Wednesday post lists Bailey Keister as a wanted suspect for failure to appear on a domestic abuse charge.

If you have any information, you can call the CrimeStoppers hotline at 918.336CLUE.

You can submit anonymous tips online at p3tips.com.

For more information about CrimeStoppers and Wanted Wednesday, click here.