Posted: Mar 30, 2022 9:33 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2022 9:33 AM

Ty Loftis

A section of road in Osage County will be closed through this afternoon as repairs are being made. Running through 3 p.m., 68th W. Ave. between Grayfox and Rock School Rd. will be closed.

According to the Osage County District 2 Facebook Page, there were several occasions yesterday in which individuals drove around “road closed” signs and sped through the job site. They want to remind the public that there will be several pieces of equipment on the road.

If you drive past these signs, there is a chance of getting yourself or others injured. It is encouraged that you slow down or use alternate routes as repairs are being made.