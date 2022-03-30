Posted: Mar 30, 2022 9:22 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2022 9:22 AM

Tom Davis

Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-02) will hold a Telephone Town Hall for Oklahomans on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 6:35pm CT. The event will last approximately one hour.

“There is an incredible amount of concerning action happening in Washington and abroad right now,” Mullin said. “This Telephone Town Hall will allow me to bring the Second District up to date on all of it, including the latest with Ukraine, Joe Biden’s budget request, and the positives, the legislation I’m working on. As your voice in Congress, it’s important for me to hear how all of this is directly affecting you. I’ll open with the update, then take questions for the remainder of the call. I hope you will join me.”

Oklahomans can sign up to participate in the Telephone Town Hall by visiting mullin.house.gov/live. Participants must sign up by 5:35pm CT on April 5 to be included in the event.

Telephone Town Halls are subject to last minute cancellation. In the event of a cancellation, Congressman Mullin’s Facebook and Twitter pages will provide the update.