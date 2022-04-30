Posted: Mar 30, 2022 9:11 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2022 9:13 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to participate in the Paths to Independence/Leadership Bartlesville's Light Up the Blue 5K and Fun Run set for April 30th at PTI's campus at 4620 E. Frank Phillips Blvd, in Bartlesville starting at 8am.

Clair Bartley with Paths To Independence and Greg Collins with Leadership Bartlesville appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday to talk about the race and their work together as partners in the school's recycling program. Proceeds from the program go toward its improvements and to the educational programs for students with autism.

⦁ Packet pick up April 29, 2022 at PTI, 4620 E. Frank Phillips Blvd, in Bartlesville from 4:30-6:00 p.m.

⦁ Race Start time is at 8:00 a.m. on April 30, 2022

⦁ Race will happen rain or shine. If weather is severe enough to cancel race, all registrations will be considered donations to PTI