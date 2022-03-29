Posted: Mar 29, 2022 2:56 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2022 2:57 PM

Ty Loftis

After being closed for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Skiatook Senior Center at 810 S. Osage has finally opened back up.

The Center is open Monday through Friday with lunch being served at 11:30 a.m. For those aged 60 and above, cost is $3 and for everyone else, the cost is $6. For more information, you can call the Senior Center at 918-396-3320.