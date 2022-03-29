Posted: Mar 29, 2022 2:24 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2022 2:24 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a warrant for a felony charge of trafficking a controlled dangerous substance. Grant Moore appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday after the warrant had been filed in January.

According to an affidavit, Moore was pulled over for speeding near Rice Creek Road and Highway 75 in Bartlesville. During the traffic stop the officer noticed that Moore was moving around quite a bit and appeared to be nervous. A K9 officer alerted the vehicle for the presence of narcotics.

A search of the vehicle was conducted but nothing illegal was found. However, multiple pills believed to be fentanyl were found in the defendants boot. In total, 16 pills were apprehended through the search of his person. Moore admitted to selling pills that he acquired from Tulsa.

Bond was set by the warrant at $25,000. Moore is currently in custody at the Washington County Jail.