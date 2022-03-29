Posted: Mar 29, 2022 11:16 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2022 11:39 AM

Garrett Giles

A ribbon cutting takes place on Tuesday morning to usher in a book vending machine at Richard Kane Elementary School in Bartlesville.

The machine was funded by a grant from the Walmart Distribution Center, with representatives Jayme Hancock and Misty Dumond on hand as school principal Tammie Krause cut the ribbon. Jolene Bryant and Jamie Beckloff represented Kane Elementary PTO, which helped fund the books to stock the machine.

Also pictured below is Leah Dennis and Julie Eide, the school’s family and student support and Title I Reading staff members. Casey’s General Store at Adams and Madison Boulevards in Bartlesville and Bartlesville Chick-fil-A also funded the books.

Students of the Month received tokens to obtain the book of their choice during the ceremony.

Photo courtesy: Bartlesville Public Schools