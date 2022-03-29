Posted: Mar 29, 2022 11:14 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2022 11:14 AM

Ty Loftis

This May, film crews will be returning to Osage County to capture one final scene for the upcoming movie, Killers of the Flower Moon.

As first reported by the Tulsa World, Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear said he has been told that they plan to film additional scenes of a traditional community dance in mid-May.

“I heard that Mr. Scorsese and the producers are going to come back and try to get a better ending by showing everyone who was an extra in a social dance where everyone is having a good time.”

This filming will be closed to the public and is only involving Osage cast members, Osage crew and Osage extras that were involved in the movie.

The blockbuster movie is due out in November.