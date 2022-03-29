Posted: Mar 29, 2022 9:56 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2022 9:58 AM

Garrett Giles

A wooly, four-legged suspect in a small Kansas town is apprehended by police.

According to the Caney Police Department (CPD), a call came in on Monday regarding a sheep that was “at large.” Officers responded and were able to locate the animal, later identified as Sam the Sheep. Sam the Sheep was in a pen when he observed a break and decided to make a run for it.

Officer Missy Simmons came to the rescue while off duty and used her roping skills to apprehend Sam the Sheep. The CPD is not requesting charges for our wooly friend, but they are happy to see the prodigal sheep is safely back at home.

Photo courtesy: Caney Police Department