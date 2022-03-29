Posted: Mar 29, 2022 9:34 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2022 9:34 AM

Ty Loftis

Bartlesville residents met at the Community Center on Monday evening to discuss the strategic plan for the City moving forward.

Consultant Patrick Ibarra with the Mejorando Group led the discussion, which focused on three topics: what people like most about Bartlesville, what challenges are facing the Bartlesville community and what citizens would like to see when the strategic plan wraps up.

Among other things, attendees said they liked the strong support the community shows to the Bartlesville Police Department, community involvement and growing retail industry. Challenges that citizens said Bartlesville is facing include homelessness, infrastructure and a diversity of industry.

People at the meeting said the goal of the strategic plan should be to see sustainable growth, have a directive path to attract tourism and attract young professionals to Bartlesville.

Ibarra talks about the importance of working together to achieve that desired outcome.

There will be a questionnaire available in April and a taskforce formed after that. Ibarra goes on to talk about the vision of that taskforce once it gets formed.

There is one final meeting taking place today at 2:30 p.m.