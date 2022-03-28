Posted: Mar 28, 2022 2:39 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2022 2:39 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday after he was arrested on a warrant for second degree burglary. Monte Groomes appeared via teleconference from the Washington County Jail.

According to an affidavit, the alleged incident occurred in October 2021 at a storage facility on Avondale Avenue in Bartlesville. The owner claims that four units were broken into and damaged. The repair costs for the units was estimated at $1,000.

The defendant was found at a nearby apartment complex and was questioned. Groomes said that he was walking his dog and claimed to see another live animal inside of one of the units so he went to check it out. A victim further claimed that some of her property was seen outside of the defendant’s apartment.

Bond for Groomes was set by the warrant at $5,000.