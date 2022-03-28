Posted: Mar 28, 2022 2:06 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2022 2:06 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Wesleyan University (OKWU) is excited to announce their 2022 Give Day campaign taking place on March 30, 2022. The event is a day to give thanks to donors and ask for donations that will support and provide for OKWU students attending in the Fall.

“Give Day has a direct impact on our student scholarships and day-to-day operations as a university,” Jim Dunn, OKWU president, said. “Every gift will help us continue our mission to advance the Kingdom of Jesus Christ and help OKWU thrive.”

OKWU has provided several ways to support this movement and to give. Sharing the university content on social media is one. Posting on social media using #okwugiveday can reach many, informing them of the impact of financial support. Donors can also give through the website at okwu.edu/giveday, as well as find access to the social media kit and other ways to help.

A generous donor has pledged a matching gift of $15,000, and additional generosity is greatly appreciated. Whether it is through time, money, prayer, or helping spread the word online and in person, it all goes towards providing for current and future OKWU students who want to further God’s Kingdom through their education.

“Join Wendy and me by giving a generous, even sacrificial gift to OKWU on Give Day 2022,” Dunn said. “We personally believe in our students and in helping this great University to continue sending our graduates as ‘One Sent’ into our world to fix it for Christ. Please consider giving your best gift as we do our best pouring our lives out for Christ through Oklahoma Wesleyan University.”

OKWU is excited to continue to influence students' lives with the Grace and Truth of Jesus Christ.