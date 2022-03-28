Posted: Mar 28, 2022 1:35 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2022 1:35 PM

Ty Loftis

COVID-19 cases have been declining rapidly across Osage County and Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said the latest numbers he is seeing are the best he can report yet.

District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt noted that some area businesses and health offices are beginning to lift restrictions on mask mandates, showing that the worst of the pandemic may finally be behind us.