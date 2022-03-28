Posted: Mar 28, 2022 12:19 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2022 12:21 PM

Garrett Giles

The Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) arrests a man for alleged animal cruelty and felon in possession of firearms charges.

According to NCSO officials, 53-year-old James Wooten Jr. of Nowata County was arrested on the charges on Friday after it was reported to police that there were deceased dogs in a pond located in the Big Creek area. Approximately 12 dead dogs were observed lying on the bed of a dry pond upon arrival of officers. An investigation revealed the dogs had been in the pond for about a month before the pond dried up and revealed the animals.

A deputy and animal control officer made contact with the residents of the property when they interviewed Wooten Jr. When asked why the dogs were in the pond, Wooten is said to have told them that he did not have the money to care for the dogs and could not find a shelter to take them.

A search warrant was served at the property with the assistance of the Nowata Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. During the search, 16 deceased dogs were recovered from the pond bed. Six firearms were found on the property. NCSO states that Wooten Jr. is a convicted felon, which prohibits him from possessing firearms.

An autopsy conducted on four of the deceased dogs by a veterinarian revealed a cause of death as gunshot to the head. The remaining deceased dogs were taken and buried.

Bond for Wooten was set at $25,000.