Posted: Mar 28, 2022 9:50 AMUpdated: Mar 28, 2022 9:50 AM

Tom Davis

The film industry is exploding in Oklahoma and you can now learn about film making from the film makers right here in Bartlesville.

Movie producer Dane Warner is presenting this free workshop Saturday, April 2nd starting at 9am at Theatre Bartlesville as a fundraiser with your donations ($25 is suggested).

Some of the topics include: scene shooting progressions; beginning and advanced virtual production; the making if a short film; on set equipment; and lighting basics.

In addition, there will be a Q/A with the panel of experts. On the panel and among the presenters is Hollywood director Chuck Price, who is currently directing the documentary "Full Court Press: The Ken Zacher Story" being filmed in the Nowata area.

Director Chuck Price's history also includes: 38years of Hollywood National/ International Film making career; Over 1000 National and International Commercials; Multiple Super Bowl Commercials -Budweiser-American Express-Coke-Nike-Nissian. He has directed music videos for Guns & Roses, Shania Twain, Paula Abdul, Skid Row, George Straight, Brooks and Dunn, Tom Waits and Perfect Stranger. Chuck is also the co-designer of the Energizer Bunny.