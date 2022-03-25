Posted: Mar 25, 2022 3:27 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2022 3:35 PM

Garrett Giles

Two children of fallen Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) Corporal Kyle Davis receive tuition waivers to attend Oklahoma Wesleyan University (OKWU).

Dr. Jim Dunn, OKWU's President, presented the tuition waivers to the youngsters at the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Friday morning. Sheriff Scott Owen, WCSO deputies, and criminal Justice students from OKWU were in attendance during the presentation.

Sheriff Owen says this is an enormous gift. He extends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Dunn and OKWU.

Photo courtesy: WCSO