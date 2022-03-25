Posted: Mar 25, 2022 1:10 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2022 3:15 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Schools District confirms that Trey Cabler, a teacher at Bartlesville High School, has resigned.

While the District is unable to comment on specifics regarding personnel matters, Granger Meador, Executive Director of Communications, said BPS takes student safety seriously and appreciates when students, parents or community members report concerns.

When there is a report of potentially serious employee misconduct, Meador said the District places employees on administrative leave to prevent any additional student contacts on school property while the matter is investigated. He said students, parents and the police have been notified of the situation.

Captain Kevin Ickleberry said the Bartlesville Police Department made no arrests in this incident. However, Ickleberry said officers were on hand as Cabler was escorted out of the high school.

