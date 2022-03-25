Posted: Mar 25, 2022 9:31 AMUpdated: Mar 25, 2022 11:18 AM

Garrett Giles

A Madison Middle School teacher receives an award from Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas (OERB).

Principal Joey Eidson called Rick Johnson to Madison's auditorium stage during an assembly on Friday morning. Johnson would be awarded as a 2022 Top Ten Teacher on behalf of the people of OERB. He said there is a reason he has spent most of his career at Madison.

Pictured left to right: Madison Principal Joey Eidson, Madison Teacher Rick Johnson, Kyle Ppool.

Johnson said he has had a wonderful career at Madison because of the people he has been able to work with and because of the kids he has taught over the years. He said he couldn't even begin to thank all the people that have been a part of the journey, but they will always be in his heart.

Principal Eidson said a former student had nominated Mr. Johnson because of his 30-plus-years of tremendous dedication to teaching and students. Eidson said the former student noted that Johnson had taught him more than science in the classroom. He said the former student said Johnsone taught him how to be a good man, husband, father, educator and coach.

Johnson received a $5,000 check from OERB. He also earned Madison Middle School a $2,000 check for being recognized as a Top Ten Teacher in 2022.