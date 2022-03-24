Posted: Mar 24, 2022 2:06 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2022 4:43 PM

Tom Davis

US Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin was the keynote speaker at the Green Country Republican Women's Club luncheon on Thursday at Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville.

Mullin addressed those in attendence with the news that the State Suprume Court will not take action on an upcoming Special Election for Jim Inhofe's soon-to-be-open U.S. Senate seat.

Attorney Stephen Jones went before the court Wednesday, arguing that the Special Election was unconstitutional..

With the state Supreme Court's ruling, the Special Election will move forward as planned, pending a federal court decides to take action of its own.

We spoke with Mullin prior to the luncheon where he talked about his future as a candidate and what voters need to be aware off as the primaries and general elections come up this year.

Mullin later gave his gripping account of his mission to Afghanistan:What you've heard, followed by "therest of the story."