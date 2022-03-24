Posted: Mar 24, 2022 10:22 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2022 10:22 AM

Ty Loftis

The much-anticipated Bluegrass Jam at the Constantine Theater in Pawhuska is taking place tonight at 7 p.m. This is an event to raise funds for the Constantine Theater and admission is five dollars.

The concession stands will be open for snacks and drinks. Tickets can be purchased at the door and more information can be found at constantinetheater.com.