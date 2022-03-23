News
Chamber Forum to Feature Attorney Gen. John O'Connor
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor is scheduled to be featured in an upcoming Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce forum luncheon.
The Chamber will host O’Connor on Tuesday, May 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard.
Cost per person is $25. A reserved table of eight costs $275. To register, click here.
